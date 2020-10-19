A recently published report titled “Global Microgrid Market” is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The factors taken into consideration in this report are government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several countries and sectors. The subsequent social restrictions and lockdowns have resulted in an economic slowdown. The crisis has had a significant impact on the industry, and the report analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the market. The report further studies the current impact and aftereffects of COVID-19 in the forecast period.

The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes extensive profiling of key companies, including their product portfolios, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.

The major companies studied in the report include:

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

The report provides insight into revenue growth, global and regional analysis, and market segmentation based on types and applications. The report provides crucial information about the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and the factors that might influence the growth of the market or hamper it.

In market segmentation by types of Microgrid, the report covers-

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

In market segmentation by applications of the Microgrid, the report covers the following uses-

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

The regional analysis of the Microgrid market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest share. The Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the coming years owing to the adoption of advanced technologies and a growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

Regional outlook of the Microgrid market covers the following major geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Rest of MEA)

Market Trends and Opportunities

The report provides an extensive study on the factors that are anticipated to create significant opportunities for revenue generation and provide insight into gaining market size. The report gives crucial data about the current and future trends that will influence the market growth for established companies as well as new entrants.

The key segments covered in the report:

Market size and expected market growth from 2020-2027

Forecast of key market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Segments and regions expected to dominate in the coming years

Company revenue shares, regional opportunities, and latest trends

The report applies advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for an accurate estimation of the market. The statistical data is explained by means of graphs, charts, diagrams, figures, and tables for ease of understanding. The report also covers the COVID-19 impact analysis.

