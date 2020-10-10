Best Dine Out Deals at Your Favorite Restaurants

It is something with all of us. We can’t stop ourselves from placing orders on our favorite dishes when the best restaurants offer great deals and exciting coupons. Do you want to know what the exclusive deals offered in the best restaurant in Jaipur? If so, don’t miss out on this article. ApnaJaipur (APJPRO) brings you the best deals on your favorite restaurant in this article. Discover the best dining places near you for delicious dishes and pay your food bills with exciting deals. No matter how good or bad your day has been, if you eat your favorite Pasta, Kadai Paneer, Grilled Sandwiches, Rolls, Jalebi and Rabri, Warm Gulab Jamun, and much more, you will be the happiest person in the world. Good food can create any mood. So, check out the list of the best restaurants near you with the best deals.

Take a Tour to Best Restaurants Near Me With Best Offers and Grab the Deal Now

1. Masala Ministry

Know This Place: –This place in Jaipur serves exquisite vegetarian cuisine. It is a spacious restaurant with exotic food that makes you come again. It is praised for its stylish appearance, and it is the right choice when people want to satisfy their hunger with delicious, hygienic food at a nominal price.

Where To Find: – C-44, Man Upasana Mall, Sardar Patel Marg, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302016

What They Serve the Best: – Molecular Papdi Chaat, Chilli Paneer Ghosla, Dal Chawal Arrancini, Birbali Kofta, Besan Ke Gatte, and many others.

Exclusive Offers for You: – Get a flat 20% off on A- La- Carte Menu valid all days.

2. Retreat



Know This Place: – If you want to enjoy food in an open sky, it will be excellent to spend time. It has a very colorful and jolly ambiance. Whether day or night, the urban landscape view of Jaipur is fantastic and spectacular. Explore the outdoors, gaze at the city, and taste delicious food and drinks to catch up with your family and friends.

Where To Find: – 8th Floor, Fortune Heights, Subhash Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302012.

What They Serve the Best:- Paneer Tikka, Cocktails, Soya Chaap, Beer, Margherita Pizza, Veg Platter, Virgin Mojito, and many more things.

Exclusive Offers for You: – ApnaJaipur (APJPRO) provides you the exciting offers. The restaurant offers a 30% discount on your total bill of Rs.4000 and enjoy 5 mugs beer and one peanut masala in Rs. 799. These offer available every day.

3. Kebabs and Curries Company

Know This Place: – It is a popular restaurant in the Jaipur city that serves fantastic food with excellent presentation. Strategic location, gourmets from nearby and surrounding areas can easily walk into the restaurant. It offers delicious Kebabs all over India, and its curries are unmatchable.

Where To Find: – Ashoka Hotel, Opposite EPIP Gate (India Gate, Tonk Rd, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302033

What They Serve the Best: – Matka Murgh, Biryani, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Handi, Tomato Soup ,Butter Chicken, Tawa Chicken, Soya Chaap, Paneer Tikka, and more.

Exclusive Offers for You: – Enjoy flat 15% off on A- La- Carte Menu that is available throughout days.

4. Tansukh



Know This Place: – It is the best restaurant in Jaipur, offering authentic Rajasthan flavor. In a calm atmosphere, it provides quality cuisine. The food is hot and delicious, with good portions. Also, the staff is prompt, friendly, and helpful! You can dine in this Jaipur restaurant anytime, anywhere.

Where To Find: – A3 – A6, Queens Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302014.

What They Serve the Best: – Paneer Tikka, Panipuri, Dal Tadka, Thali, Butter Paneer, Rasmalai, Nargisi Kofta, and more.

Exclusive Offers for You: – It offers you four-course meals as lunch for two people in Rs. 649. Also, you can enjoy four-course meals as dinner for two people in Rs. 749.

The Closing Words

Food is a great pleasure in our lives. In the above article, we have mentioned the best nearby restaurants in Jaipur with amazing deals offered by ApnaJaipur (APJPRO). In case you are missing your favorite dishes, check the exclusive offers mentioned above. We hope you find this useful and will help you grab the amazing deals.