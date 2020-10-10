Terms DECODED.

Are you a sportsperson and confused between a Sports medicine physician and an orthopedic surgeon? Well, so is Everyone!.

Understanding the difference between the two is tricky, especially when you have to choose one in a case of emergency and you are left there, feeling exasperated.

A sports medicine doctor and an orthopedic surgeon operates differently. Here are the most frequently asked questions and we have got them ANSWERED.

Who is sports medicine physician?

A sports medicine physician has comprehensive specialized training in both medical management and injury prevention. They are suitable to deliver specialized services to sportsmen, sports teams or active individuals who might just want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Doctors in sport medicine specialize primarily for non-surgical sports medicine, working as youth-class team doctors, NCAA, NFL MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, NHL, as well as for Olympic players.

Who is an orthopedic surgeon?

Orthopedic surgeon is a specialist in treating and preventing: bone, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscle conditions. Many orthopedists are general practitioners and others are trained in particular parts of the body like:

• Hip and knee

• Foot and ankle

• Shoulder and elbow

• Hand

• Spine

What is the difference between sports physician and orthopedic surgeon?

The treatment of musculoskeletal systems is a specialty of both orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine doctor. Nevertheless, the skill of a sports medicine physician rests in the non-operational care for sports injuries; they train on sports ground and in training room. Whereas, orthopedic surgeons are trained to operate a musculoskeletal injury and their training includes on operating tables and in hospitals.

If you are injured while playing a sport, your sports medicine physician will help you to:

• Maximizeorgan function

• Minimize time away from your sport

• Create a non-operational therapy plan

If surgery is required to treat injury sports physician will refer to an orthopedic surgeon, however many sports injuries doesn’t require surgery. Some of non-operative musculoskeletal injuries are-

• Acute injuries such as sprain in ankle and muscle, knee and shoulder injuries and bone fractures.

• Overuse injuries such as stress fractures, tendinitis, and rotator cuff impingement.

• Osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis and bursitis.

Does sports physician only treat athletes?

No, it is not necessary to be a professional athlete to get medical care from sports physician.They also treat people with disabilities who want to return to their optimum capacity, as well as people who have been injured and want to recover. Because the aim of sports physician is to make people return to highest level of function.

When should you visit sports medicine clinic versus a orthopedic clinic?

Both physician and surgeon will suggest a conservative approach which is safe for you.If condition can be treated through an exercise or therapy physician will help but if surgery is necessary physician will accelerate referral to a surgeon.