One of the common health issues that old age people deal with dementia. It is a memory loss

that is also known as Alzheimer disease. The patient of this disease starts forgetting things

about him/her, loved ones, friends, and more. Doctors believed that many exercises for the

health problem but there is no specific cure. It’s not easy to deal with Alzheimer’s patients as it

has many mood swings, lost interest, depression, and more. It has many stages like any other

disease. In the last stage, the person completely loses his/ her memory. Alzheimer’s patient

needs full care and love.

It is important to have knowledge about various diseases and health problems. Let us check

some details about the Alzheimer’s disease. If you are someone who is someone known or

loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s, the facts, and myth gave below will help you.

Top 5 Myths About Alzheimer’s Diseases You Should Know

1. Alzheimer’s Is Not An Accidental Memory Loss

As people get older, memory problems occasionally occur, such as forgetting the names of

people they recently met. This is normal. But, the symptoms come to notice when start

forgetting the people they are living with. When this happens, individuals may forget the name

of a long-term friend.

2. No Official Cure

There are no survivors of Alzheimer's disease. The worst effect of memory loss is that your

memory cells stopped working.

Due to this, the person starts forgetting its identity and loved ones. In many cases, the person

can't remember basic things in life like to eat, drink, and more.

3. Alzheimer's disease Target Elder One

It’s a myth that Alzheimer’s disease only people with the age above 65. It can happen to anyone

from a kid to middle-age people. But, it’s most of the patients are old because their body

system easily develops the symptoms.

4. Stress is Not A Factor of Memory Loss

It usually takes a long time for people with this disease to get an accurate diagnosis. This is

because doctors usually do not think this is possible in middle age. They usually think that

symptoms such as memory loss come from stress.

5. Alzheimer’s Does Not Cause Death

Many believe that Alzheimer’s, the memory loss disease doesn’t cause death. Most people

have lived 8 to 10 years after being diagnosed. They forget to drink or eat or have difficulty

swallowing, which can lead to severe nutritional deficiencies. They may also have difficulty

breathing and may cause pneumonia, which is usually fatal.

Read Some of the Significant Facts About Alzheimer’s Disease

1. Women Are At Higher Risk

Women with AD are more likely to experience brain atrophy than men with the disease.

Researchers believe that brain changes in women with AD may complicate the issue.

2. Deaths Due to Alzheimer’s Are Least

The Alzheimer's Association also pointed out that AD is one of the top ten causes of death in

the United States, and there is no way to prevent, cure, or slow its speed.

The Closure

There is no vaccine for Dementia or Alzheimer's disease. But so far, there is no definite way to

stop the development of health problems. However, medications can help relieve certain

symptoms.