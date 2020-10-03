Hottest Hotel Deals for Your Next Trip to Jaipur

No matter whether travelling solo, with a partner or family, a good hotel is something we always look. It is a place where you relax, and do all the necessary activities from the shower to eating. But, the universal need we all want is comfort and hygiene. In this article, we will highlight some of the best hotel deals & discounts provided by ApnaJaipur(APJPRO). The list we are going to mention will help you find the best nearby hotel for your needs.

Jaipur is one of the favorite tourist destinations in India. Every year, lakhs of people visit the place to see the dominant culture and beauty of Indian tradition. It is one of the biggest reasons the business of Hotels and Restaurants is increasing rapidly in the city. The place has fantastic hotels ranging from standard to high prices. You can choose as per your needs. Also, if you want the best hotel deals, check them on ApnaJaipur(APJPRO). Here you will find some of the best discounts and deals on various hotels in Jaipur. So, check the detailed information about the top 5 hotels and their bumper deals & discounts for your next trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Take A Look At The Great Hotel Deals For Comfort And Exciting Trip

1. Hilton

Why Pick Hilton for your stay? – It is a famous Hotel in Jaipur that gives word-class service for your visit. It has luxurious and spacious rooms with a beautiful view. One can use here facilities like swimming pool, fitness centre, dining service, tour desk, room service, currency exchange, spa and salon, and safety deposit box.

Food & Hospitality: – Talking about the meal, Aurum and Chaandi give you a list of endless menu to enjoy. Aurum and Chandi serve delicious food with excellent presentation, and service styles represent Hilton hotels and resorts.

Nights at the Bar: – You can also relax in the stylish lounge bar and taste exciting craft beers, spirits, fine wines and innovative cocktails.

Latest Offers: – Don’t miss the exciting hotel deal of flat 25% off on A- La- Carte Menu only at Aurum. Also, enjoy 4 Pints/ Drinks+ 1 Veg/Non-Starter in Rs.999 only.

Location: – Mangalam GeejGarh House, 42, Hawa Sadak, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302006.

2. The Fern An Ecotel Hotel

Why Pick Fern for your stay?- Fern Residency is one of the most similar hotels in Jaipur. It offers air-conditioned rooms and an outdoor swimming pool. Facilities at this hotel include a restaurant, 24-hour front desk and room service, and free WiFi.

Food and Hospitality: – This hotel offers a fantastic continental and buffet breakfast every day. The staff is helpful and courteous.

Latest Offers: – Get 50% discount on Juaan and 25% off on A- La- Carte menu. It also offers 4 Pints+1 Veg Starter/1 Non-Veg Starter in just Rs. 899.

Location:- Plot No. 3, Airport Plaza, Tonk Road, Chandrakala Colony, Mata colony, Chandrakala Colony, Durgapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302018.

3. Golden Tulip

Why Pick Golden Tulip for your stay? – It is a known name to the pink city’s business centers and tourist attractions, with elegant rooms. Marigold is one of the beautiful restaurants where you can enjoy a pleasant experience with your family. It offers facilities like a dome-roofed swimming pool, a gym and a spa.

Food and Hospitality:- Have a lavish buffet breakfast and also offers dining options to provide a warm ambience for you to enjoy.

Nights at the Bar: – The place has a stylish lounge bar and a 24-hour coffee shop.

Latest Offers: – Grab the fantastic hotel deals like flat 50% off on A- La- Carte menu of minimum Rs 3000/ billing.

Location: – Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

4. Ramada

Why Pick Ramada for your Stay? – Ramada is near to Jaipur railway station and terminal. It has minimum distance of 15 minutes. The parking is free of cost at outdoors and underground. The hotel provides great services like business center along with great deals and discounts.

Food & Hospitality: – It has the most beautiful restaurants around the world offer international cuisine; the best Grill restaurant offers barbecues and grilled meats.

Nights at the Bar: – It has a Fire Ball Bar that looks beautiful and offers all drinks, including cocktails.

Latest Offer: – Don’t miss the buy one and get one Offer at Brewed Drink or IMFL. It also offers 4 PINTS/IMFL + 2 veg starters in Rs. 699 only.

Location: – Govind Marg, Raja Park, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302004.

5. The Theme Hotel

Why Pick Theme for Your Stay? – It is a beautiful and luxurious hotel in Jaipur . The rooms are decorated, furnished, air-conditioned with seating area and tea/coffee making facilities. There are attached bathrooms that include a bath, hot/cold shower facilities and a hairdryer. It is suitable for individual or family stay.

Food & Hospitality: – It offers a full breakfast, business lunch or a romantic Lavish Buffet. The staff is helpful and disciplined.

Latest Offer: – Through ApnaJaipur(APJPRO), enjoy flat 20% discount on A- La- Carte Menu only.

Location: – Tonk Rd, Near Airport, Sita Bari, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302013.

The Closing Words

It is vital to choose the hotel that fulfills all your needs. This article will help you choose the best nearby hotel with great deals and discounts. ApnaJaipur (APJPRO) provides the best deals and discount on many hotels in Jaipur. So check the offers and pick the most suitable hotel for your next stay