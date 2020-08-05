Automated Journalism Market 2020: Key Players Graphiq, Bertie (Forbes), Heliograf (Washington Post), Yseop, Alphabet, Automated Insights
Global “Automated Journalism Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 which offers a comprehensive analysis of the market and future aspects of the Automated Journalism market. The report signifies the analysis of industry providing a competitive analysis of top industry players, market development analysis, consumption (sales) volume, key drivers and future projections for the new and established players to plan their strategies for business. The report contains an analysis based on key opportunities and challenges.
Automated Journalism Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
- Graphiq
- Bertie (Forbes)
- Heliograf (Washington Post)
- Yseop
- Alphabet
- Automated Insights
- Press Association
- Narrative Science
- OnlyBoth
- Arria
- Cyborg (Bloomberg)
- Quartz
- NewsWhip
- Juicer (BBC) and many more.
By Types, the Automated Journalism Market can be Split into:
- Streamlining Workflows
- Automating Task
- Separation of Fake News
- Content Writing
- Others
By Applications, the Automated Journalism Market can be Split into:
- Politics
- Entertainment
- Natural Calamities
- Sports
- Others
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
…..
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated Journalism Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automated Journalism Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated Journalism Segment by Type
…..
3.Global Automated Journalism by Company
3.1 Global Automated Journalism Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Automated Journalism Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automated Journalism Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Automated Journalism Revenue Market Share by Company
…..
4.Automated Journalism by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Automated Journalism Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
