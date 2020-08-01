In this report, the Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

According to World Agricultural Equipment, a new report from The QYResearch, sales of agricultural goods will climb at a healthy pace in most developing countries because of economic, population, and per capita calorie intake growth. These three trends will also facilitate the development of processed food and beverage industries in industrializing nations. As local demand for agricultural commodities increases, farmers will invest in new equipment and replace outdated machines in order to boost output, and increase the efficiency and productivity of their operations, causing mechanization rates in agriculture to rise. Furthermore, food producers will shift from using fairly basic equipment to larger and more powerful models as farm incomes rise and more farmers are able to gain access to the capital needed to invest in large-scale crop and animal production, adding to market value gains in industrializing nations. Through 2019, livestock machinery is projected to register the fastest growth of any major agricultural equipment product type. Freedonia projects that in many developed countries, a more favorable economic environment will lead to higher levels of meat, poultry, and dairy sales, which tend to be fairly expensive relative to other goods. To satisfy growing demand for their products at home, suppliers in industrialized nations will invest in a variety of new, more advanced livestock machinery. They will also benefit greatly from new meat, poultry, and dairy export sales opportunities in developing countries, where many more households will be able to afford these goods because of rising personal incomes.

Farm equipment are mechanical devices such as tractors and several attached implements, which are intended to be utilized in diverse farming operations in order to save time and labor. It is also known as Agricultural Equipment which involves all machineries which assist in the production of crops and agricultural livestock. These are easy to use and aid in diverse agricultural operation such as cultivation, spraying of fertilizers, insecticide, pesticides, herbicides, harvesting of crop and livestock farming. The agricultural sector is changing its practices from traditional farming to modern farming and this equipment are essential tools that enhance yield and improve the maintenance of soil and have easy approach in farming.

The research report studies the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market: Segment Analysis

The global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery

Plowing & Cultivating Machinery

Other Agricultural Equipment

Parts & Attachments

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Livestock Management

Farm Management

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Farm (Agricultural) Equipment key manufacturers in this market include:

AGCO

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

John Deere

Kubota

SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF)

Kuhn

Kverneland

Mascar

MaterMacc

Alamo

Argo

Amazone H. Dreyer

Bucher

Daedong

Escorts

Mahindra & Mahindra

Eicher Tractors

Angad Tractors

PreetTractors

