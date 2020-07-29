The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The US Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009215/request-trial

Market Insights

Increasing Number of Healthcare Fraudulent Cases in the US

Most of the healthcare frauds are committed by the small number of fraudulent healthcare providers, and in some cases, by people who are pretending to be legitimate healthcare providers. Unfortunately, the actions of these few deceitful individuals ultimately harms the reputation of the most trusted and respected healthcare professionals. The number of healthcare frauds is increasing in the US. The Department of Justice (DoJ) in January 2019, announced that around US$2.5 billion of the total US$2.8 billion were recovered under the False Claims Act in the US. The most significant monetary recoveries in the year 2018 were from medical device and drug industries. Also, the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) estimated that every year, losses due to healthcare frauds are in the tens of billions of dollars. Some government and law enforcement agencies also estimated that healthcare frauds cost around 10% of the total annual health expenditure, which could be around US$ 300 billion. Thus, an increasing number of fraudulent healthcare cases is likely to demand healthcare fraud analytics solutions.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for US Healthcare Fraud Analytics in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

US Healthcare Fraud Analytics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models

US Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Companies Mentioned

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009215/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]