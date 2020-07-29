Smart helmets are quickly gaining popularity among bicyclists and motorcyclists for enhanced security, safety, and comfort which is likely to drive the smart helmet markets. They are also being broadly used in various sporting events as well as for military and firefighting purposes. Factors such as strict road safety regulations laid down by governments, growing adoption of advanced wearable technology, and awareness regarding personal safety are expected to drive the demand of smart helmet market.

Leading players of Smart Helmet Market:

360fly Inc, Babaali, Daqri LLC, Forcite Helmet System Pvt, Fusar Technologies Inc, Jager HelmX Smart Helmets, Jarvish Inc, Lifebeam Technologies Ltd, Nand Logic Corp, Sena Technologies Inc

The “Global Smart Helmet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Helmet market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Smart Helmet market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Smart Helmet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Full Face, Half Face, Hard Hat

Segmentation by Component:

Communication, Navigation, Camera

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Helmet market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Helmet market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Helmet Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Helmet Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Smart Helmet Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

