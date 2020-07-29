Structural health monitoring (SHM) is an important tool in the design, analysis, and maintenance of civil engineering structures and systems. As the catastrophic failure of the infrastructure can result in loss of lives and also incurs huge infrastructure loss, this is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Moreover, high investments in infrastructure, superior benefits of structural health monitoring such as reduce maintenance cost and improve safety which also influences the growth of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Structural Health Monitoring Market:

Acellent Technologies, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Digitex, Geocomp Corporation, HBM, James Fisher and Sons plc, Kinemetrics, Inc., Nova Metrix LLC (Nova Ventures Group Corp.), Resensys, LLC, SIXENSE Systems

The Global Structural Health Monitoring Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by Component:

Hardware, Software, Services

Segmentation by application:

Damage Detection, Crack Detection, Impact Monitoring, Corrosion Monitoring, Strain Monitoring, Deflection Monitoring, Leakage Detection, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Structural Health Monitoring market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Structural Health Monitoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

