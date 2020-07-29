The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Retail Clinics market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The “US Retail Clinics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the US market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of US retail clinics market with detailed market segmentation by location and ownership type. The US retail clinics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The US retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location and ownership type. On the basis of location, the US retail clinics market is segmented into stores, malls, and others. On the basis of ownership type, the US retail clinics market is segmented in to retail-owned and hospital owned clinics.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Retail Clinics in the market.

Company Profiles

The US retail clinics market report also includes the profiles of key retail clinics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, services offered, financial information of last 3 years, and key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Kroger, CVS Health’s MinuteClinic, Rite Aid Corp., Doctors Care., NEXtCARE, RediClinic, Target Brands, Inc., Healthworks, Inc., Walgreen Co., and Urgent Care MSO, LLC among others.

