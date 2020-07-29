The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Software as a Medical Device market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The growth of the North American is primarily driven by increasing adoption of smart health monitoring devices, transformation of digital healthcare, increasing number of chronic diseases, and support from the federal governments to implement digital tools in healthcare to cut down the costs and improve the quality of care. According to the US FDA, software has become an important part of all the products that are widely integrated into the digital healthcare platforms. The FDA also states that the use of software as medical device is continuously increasing in the US. The implementation of these devices is broadly seen across a range of digital platforms, including commercial off-shelf platforms, virtual networks, and medical device platforms. The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) is a voluntary group of medical device regulators that have come together to develop a harmonized regulation on medical devices. The US FDA specifies certain criteria to qualify software as medical devices.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Software as a Medical Device in the market.

North America Software as Medical Device – Market Segmentation

By Device Type

PCs/Laptops

Smartphones/Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Application

Screening and Diagnosis

Monitoring and Alerting

Disease Management

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Velentium LLC

Tietronix Software, Inc.

S3 Connected Health

Zühlke Group

Science Group

Inzentiz

Cambridge Consultants Inc

BrightInsight, Inc.

CompliancePath

Jabil Inc.

Phillips-Medisize

Pro4People Sp. Z.o.o

