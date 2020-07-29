North America RTLS for Healthcare Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis by 2027
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The North America RTLS for Healthcare market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
For North America RTLS for Healthcare market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the European countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others. As per Eurostat in 2016, healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion. Medical technologies are the priority of Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCT) industry. Whereas the healthcare expenditure of France was recorded as the second highest which was around EUR 257 billion, followed by the United Kingdom EUR 234 billion.
North America RTLS for Healthcare – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Technology
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- UWB
- Others
North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Facility Type
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
- Senior Living
North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Application
- Inventory and Asset Tracking
- Patient and Staff Tracking
- Access Control and Security
- Environment Monitoring
- Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- CenTrak
- Impinj, Inc.
- Intelligent InSites
- Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
- Midmark Corporation
- Sanitag
- Sonitor Technologies
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
