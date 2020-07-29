The North America nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,203.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 506.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as Growing Numbers of Assisted Living Centers, increasing incidences of alzheimer’s diseases in this region and growing geriatric population in the North America region. Whereas, rising number of specialized hospitals is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The North America Nurse Call Systems Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the North America region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the rising prevalence of the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The other factors that is leading to the growth of the market are growing geriatric population and presence of the market leaders that offer various nurse call systems and rising numbers of the hospitals, assisted living centers and other healthcare centers across the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Nurse Call Systems Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals,

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

Companies Mentioned

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

