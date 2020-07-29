Atrial fibrillation is the heart rate that occurs when two upper chambers of your heart are marked by very aggressive electrical signals. The result is a quick and uncomplicated heartbeat. The heart rate in atrial fibrillation ranges from 100 to 175 beats per minute.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Atrial Fibrillation market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Other than bodies such as associations and organizations, companies in the market have also played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. For instance, Biosense Webster, a Division of Johnson & Johnson, launched two major initiatives as a part of the Global AF Aware Week, which falls between 18–24 November. As a part of the action named Get Smart About AFIB (GSAAF), the company entered into a strategic partnership with the Arrhythmia Alliance to increase knowledge of AF across the healthcare community and the general public.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Atrial Fibrillation assays in the market.

North America Atrial Fibrillation – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Treatment

Non – pharmacological

MAZE Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Electric Cardioversion

Pharmacological

Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

Anti-coagulant Drugs

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

AtriCure, Inc

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, Inc

CardioFocus

Abbott

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Biotronik, Inc

Biosense Webster, Inc.

