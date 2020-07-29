The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The India Tele-intensive Care Unit market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, mental disorders, diabetes, and cancer have led to increase in ICU admissions in India. As per the Globocan India, in 2018, there were 11,57,294 new cases of cancer in India and around 7,84,821 deaths due to cancer in the country. As per the American Heart Association, Inc, in 2016, around 54.5 million suffered from cardiovascular disease (CVDs). One in 4 deaths in India are due to CVDs. Additionally the growing aging population is increasing the number of ICU admissions. As per the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India report, it is estimated that the number of elderly persons is expected to reach 173 million by 2026.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in India has led to increasing number of ICU admissions. In Mumbai, the state government has identified Nanavati, St. George, Saifee, Wockhardt, HBT Trauma Care, and Seven Hills Hospitals as critical care hospitals for COVID-19. Due to rising number of infection cases, these hospitals have fully occupied ICU beds. India has only 4500 ICU specialists. The Muzaffarpur hospital in Bihar does not have ICU specialists and so a team from medtech startup CloudPhysicians, Bengaluru, is analyzing patient data and helping the doctors to take clinical decisions in treating COVID-19 patients.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for India Tele-intensive Care Unit in the market.

India Tele-intensive Care Unit – Market Segmentation

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Type

Centralized

Decentralize

Others

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Component

Hardware Therapeutic Devices Computer Systems Communication Lines

Software

India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – By Zone

North India Delhi Jaipur

South India Hyderabad Chennai Bangalore

East India Kolkata Ranchi

West India Mumbai Ahmedabad

Central India Raipur Bhopal



India Tele-intensive Care Unit Market – Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

CEIBA HEALTHCARE

Advanced ICU Care

Apollo Telehealth

Eagle Telemedicine

INTeleICU

Cloudphysician

General Electric Company

CareBridge Technologies

