The North America IGBT and Thyristor market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The IGBT and Thyristor market in North America was valued at US$ 1,106.4million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 1,578.3million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2027.

IGBT is used in the power control modules of electric vehicles to transform energy from fuel cells and batteries into alternating current (AC) to drive the engine. IGBT has become an integral component of electric vehicles due to its characteristics, such as high voltage and current capabilities, which is expected to increase the growth of the IGBT market.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00010875/request-trial

The smart grid has become the biggest technological revolution in the past years. Compared to the conventional grid, the smart grid is an automated, highly integrated, technology-driven, and modernized grid due to the usage of such power electronics. The smart grid is expected to play a major role in transforming the electrical networks, along with power system operation during the forecast period. These factors are likely to drive the growth of IGBT and thyristor market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Educational industry and this is expected to cause the demand for IGBT and Thyristor in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market–Segmentation

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Packaging Type

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Application

Energy & Power

Rail Traction Systems

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Others

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by Thyristor Application

Power Transmission Systems

Motor Controllers

Light Dimmers

Pressure Control Systems

Liquid-Level Regulators

Others

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North American IGBT and Thyristor Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB LTD

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM CO., LTD

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

STMicroelectronics N.V

SEMIKRON

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00010875/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]