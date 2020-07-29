Impact of COVID-19 on North America IGBT and Thyristor Market with CAGR of 4.8%
The North America IGBT and Thyristor market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The IGBT and Thyristor market in North America was valued at US$ 1,106.4million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 1,578.3million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2027.
IGBT is used in the power control modules of electric vehicles to transform energy from fuel cells and batteries into alternating current (AC) to drive the engine. IGBT has become an integral component of electric vehicles due to its characteristics, such as high voltage and current capabilities, which is expected to increase the growth of the IGBT market.
The smart grid has become the biggest technological revolution in the past years. Compared to the conventional grid, the smart grid is an automated, highly integrated, technology-driven, and modernized grid due to the usage of such power electronics. The smart grid is expected to play a major role in transforming the electrical networks, along with power system operation during the forecast period. These factors are likely to drive the growth of IGBT and thyristor market.
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market–Segmentation
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Packaging Type
- IGBT Discrete
- IGBT Module
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Power Rating
- Low
- Medium
- High
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by IGBT Application
- Energy & Power
- Rail Traction Systems
- Uninterrupted Power Supply
- Electric Vehicles
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by Thyristor Application
- Power Transmission Systems
- Motor Controllers
- Light Dimmers
- Pressure Control Systems
- Liquid-Level Regulators
- Others
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North American IGBT and Thyristor Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB LTD
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM CO., LTD
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)
- STMicroelectronics N.V
- SEMIKRON
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
