The North America Industrial Wearable market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Industrial Wearable market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 437.92 million in 2018 to US$ 1,355.38 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2027.



Factors such as growing popularity of wearable devices-e.g., smart watches, smart glasses, patches, and fitness bands-and rising demand for workplace safety have significantly facilitated the growth of the industrial wearable market in North America. Moreover, the increase in awareness toward workplace safety, as well as stringent labor laws across different industry verticals, is expected to drive the industrial wearable market growth during the coming years.

Machine operators across mining, material processing, steel manufacturing, construction, and other physically enduring workplaces could face vulnerability due to exhaustion and fatigue of its personnel. As a result, industrial wearable devices or products capable of continuous monitoring and supervision of its employees can avoid such unanticipated workplace accidents. These type of factors are likely to drive the industrial wearable market in the coming years.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Industrial Wearable in the market.

North America Industrial Wearable Market Segmentation

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Product

AR Glasses,

VR Headsets,

Smartwatches and Smart Bands,

Patches,

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by End-User Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Component

Processors & Memory Modules

Optical Systems & Display

Electromechanical Components

Touchpads & Sensor

Connectivity Components

Camera Modules

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Kenzen Inc.

Kinetic

MākuSafe

Modjoul, Inc.

Reactec Ltd.

Valencell, Inc.

Fatigue Science

Vuzix Corporation

Blackline Safety Corp.

Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

