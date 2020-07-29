Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%.
An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising incidence of diabetes in Europe are the major factors that are driving the growth of the Immunochemistry Market in this region. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Waste Heat Boiler market is expected to reach US$ 795.05 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%.
The Europe Waste Heat Boiler market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Waste Heat Boiler assays in the market.
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market–Segmentation
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Temperature
- Medium Temperature
- High Temperature
- Ultra-High Temperature
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Source
- Oil Engine Exhaust
- Gas Engine Exhaust
- Gas Turbine Exhaust
- Incinerator Exit Gases
- Kiln & Furnace Gases
- Others
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Orientation
- Horizontal
- Vertical
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By End-User
- Power Generation Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Primary Metals
- Non-Metallic Minerals
- Others
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market-Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Laval
- CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD
- General Electric
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd
- Nooter/Eriksen
- Bosch Group
- Thermax
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Viessmann Group
- Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd
