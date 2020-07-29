The Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market is growing along with the Healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Majority of healthcare startups are trying to address the critical issues by applying advanced and innovative technologies and services. There are lot of healthcare startups in developing markets are launching their products and services related to RTLS systems. They have been giving tough competition to the existing players. Moreover, companies are providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions for all different sectors and this has increased the market competition.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for RTLS for Healthcare assays in the market.

Europe RTLS for Healthcare– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB

Others

By Facility Type

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living Centers

By Application

Inventory and Asset Tracking

Patient and Staff Tracking

Access Control and Security

Environment Monitoring

Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation

Others



By Geography

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy



Company Profiles

Centrak

IMPINJ

Intelligent Insites

Hewlett Packard

Enterprise Development LP (Aruba)

Midmark Corporation

Sanitag

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Zebra technology Cor.

