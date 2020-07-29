Canes & Crutches Market is Projected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 11,164.5 Mn by 2025
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The Canes & Crutches market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The North America canes & crutches market is expected to grow with CAGR of 9.9% to US$ 4,714.8 Mn 2025 from US$ 2,223.6 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, advancements of healthcare system, increasing number of people with orthopedic disabilities, increasing technological developments done in US and Canada, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Canes & Crutches in the market.
Canes & Crutches Market– MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Medical Mobility Aids
- Canes
- Folding Canes
- Quad Canes
- Offset Canes
- Crutches
- Axillary Crutches
- Forearm/ Elbow Crutches
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- South Europe
- North Europe
Company Profiles
- Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)
- DRIVE MEDICAL
- mikirad
- Ottobock
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Mobility+Designed, LLC
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- BESCO Medical Co., Ltd.
- Ossenberg GmbH
