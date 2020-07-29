An automated security e-gate is an integrated security system. These systems are designed and developed to perform electronic authentication of the travel documents, find the identity of the person holding the documents, and regulate the border-crossing eligibility on basis of certain pre-defined rules. These systems are widely used in the applications such as critical infrastructure protection and border control.

Some of the key players of Automated Security E-gate Market:

Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Josanti Infoimaging Ltd., NEC Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX

The Global Automated Security E-gate Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Hardware, Software

Segmentation by application:

Critical Infrastructure Protection, Border Control

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automated Security E-gate market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automated Security E-gate market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

