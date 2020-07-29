The Asia Pacific human vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 12,631.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,254.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, campaigns and conferences for vaccination in Asia Pacific and growing vaccine production in Asia Pacific are likely to grow the vaccines market in the forecast period. Whereas, the mistrust on immunization in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the vaccines market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Vaccines Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of major market players, government grants for vaccine research, and the country has strong and growing vaccination programs across the country. The development of the preventive vaccination for various diseases is likely to drive the market for vaccination in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Vaccines Market in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC VACCINES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Other Diseases

By Rout of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatric

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Companies Mentioned

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc

Bavarian Nordic

