The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The private hospitals such as Tokatsu Dialysis Hospital & Clinics offers 14 different medical specialties such as nephrology, cardiovascular, gastroenterological surgery and orthopedics among others. Likewise, the another multispecialty hospital in Japan is Sakra World Hospital which provide services for the neurosciences, cardiac sciences, women and child health, orthopedics, digestive and HPB sciences and renal sciences.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals in the market.

Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurological Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

