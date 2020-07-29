Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market is Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025
The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, and lack of skilled labor in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow the patient flow management market in the forecast period. Whereas, the shortage of high tech workers in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the patient flow management market during the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management in the market.
Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Product
- Integrated
- Standalone
Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Type
- Real-Time Locating Systems
- Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market
Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Post-Sale & Maintenance Services
- Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services
Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Delivery Mode
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise
- Web-Based
Asia Pacific Patient flow management market – By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
Companies Mentioned
- McKesson Corporation
- Care Logistics
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Intelligent In Sites
- Aptean
- Cerner Corporation
- Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
- Central Logic
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Sonitor Technologies
