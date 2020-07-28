North America POS Software Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2027
The POS Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,718.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 10,171.9 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
Rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. Vendors of POS software are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers, which is significantly driving the global POS software market. The advantages of POS for cashless payments are fast and reliable transactions, offline connectivity, standard payment processing rates, secure payments, EMV payments, and responsive customer support. Countries including Egypt, Russia, and Indonesia are embarking on the cashless journey, which would also play a role in driving the market for POS. Therefore, with the increasing conceptualization of cashless transaction pertaining to rising digitization, the POS software market growth is likely to accelerate in the near future.
The North America POS Software Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America POS Software Market in the market.
North America POS Software Market–Segmentation
North America POS Software Market By Component
- Software
- Services
North America POS Software Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
North America POS Software Market By Application
- Inventory Tracking
- Purchasing Management
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Engagement
- Others
North America POS Software Market By End User
- BFSI
- Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
North America POS Software Market By Country
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
North America POS Software Market-Companies Mentioned
- AccuPOS, Inc.
- Clover Network, Inc
- Dell Inc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Intuit Inc
- Lightspeed POS Inc
- Shopkeep
- Vend Limited
