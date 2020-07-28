The North America Micro Mobile Data Center market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The micro mobile data center market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 489.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3170.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

The software and IT companies in the US have a high reputation for producing effective as well as reliable solutions. The developing IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. For instance, GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) provides single-phase immersion cooling for data centers launched a new micro-modular data center solution in August 2019. Such type of initiatives would help the overall market micro mobile data centers to grow in the region accompanied by a growing ICT industry.

With increasing number of data storage requirement globally, construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to increase in the growth of North America Micro Mobile Data Center market. As a result of this, the number of data centre cooling in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America Micro Mobile Data Center market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Micro Mobile Data Center in the market.

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application

Instant DC and Retrofit

High Density Network

Remote office Support

Mobile Computing

Others

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned

Canovate Electronics

Schneider Electric Se

Dell Technologies Inc

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd

Panduit

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

VERTIV

