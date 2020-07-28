North America Human Machine Interface Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2020-2027
The human machine interface market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 921.8 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,811.9 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2020–2027.
The growing emphasis of several industries on improving their manufacturing efficiencies through continuous monitoring and better control of assets drives the growth of the human machine interface market in North America.
The North America Human Machine Interface Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The availability of integrated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the manufacturing, energy & power, mining, oil & gas, and other heavy machinery industries also have facilitated the adoption of HMI, especially among power plants and manufacturing facilities in both developed and developing economies. The adoption of innovative data-driven methods to facilitate seamless plant operations based on predictive maintenance, analytics, and reporting for optimal production performance has further encouraged the adoption of such interfaces. The detailed reporting includes inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items monitoring, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Human Machine Interface Market in the market.
North America Human Machine Interface Market Segmentation
North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Configuration
- Stand-Alone
- Embedded
North America Human Machine Interface Market, by End-User Industry
- Energy & Power
- General Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Others
North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Human Machine Interface Market – Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Kontron S&T AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
