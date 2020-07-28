The human machine interface market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 921.8 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,811.9 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2020–2027.

The growing emphasis of several industries on improving their manufacturing efficiencies through continuous monitoring and better control of assets drives the growth of the human machine interface market in North America.

The North America Human Machine Interface Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The availability of integrated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the manufacturing, energy & power, mining, oil & gas, and other heavy machinery industries also have facilitated the adoption of HMI, especially among power plants and manufacturing facilities in both developed and developing economies. The adoption of innovative data-driven methods to facilitate seamless plant operations based on predictive maintenance, analytics, and reporting for optimal production performance has further encouraged the adoption of such interfaces. The detailed reporting includes inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items monitoring, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Human Machine Interface Market in the market.

North America Human Machine Interface Market Segmentation

North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Configuration

Stand-Alone

Embedded

North America Human Machine Interface Market, by End-User Industry

Energy & Power

General Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others

North America Human Machine Interface Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Human Machine Interface Market – Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Kontron S&T AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd.

