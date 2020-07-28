The North America Date Sugar market is accounted to US$ 669.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 929.7 Million by 2027.

Date sugar is the most common type of sugar found in natural food stores because it processes less than traditional sugar. Made from dried date palm, it doesn’t melt when added to a drink, but adds a rich sweetness to the recipe. In addition, its use is limited because it does not dissolve like granulated sugar. It can be quite expensive, but it is sometimes advertised as a healthier alternative to brown sugar. Date palms are also called date palm sugar or palm sugar because they are made from sugar cane sap containing date palms.

The North America Date Sugar market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.Date sugar is made by first making a paste from raw jujube. Next, the paste is mixed with a substance called maltodextrin (a common food additive). The mixture is oven dried and ground into granules. The ratio of maltodextrin to date paste determines the properties of sugar. There are many recipes for making nut sugar at home, but you can also buy one. There are many ways to try to automate the process of date sugar production.

The North America date sugar market is segmented on the basis of origin is segmented into conventional and organic. Conventional segment led the North America date sugar market. The organic date sugar is made from organically produced dates. Organic dates are free from any kind of artificial or synthetic fertilizers and they are grown by traditional methods. Whereas in the conventional type, several chemical elements are added to increase the productivity. Conventional date sugar is made from dried conventionally grown dates. Conventional farming is one of the most practiced farming methods which involve use of fertilizers, pesticides and other chemical compounds to cultivate the crop. The conventional form of farming technique is widely adopted among the farmers in order to obtain higher yield and availability of product at low cost.

NORTH AMERICA DATE SUGAR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Form

Granules and Crystal

Powdered

Syrup/ Liquid

By End Use

Bakery

Confectionery

Dressings and Condiments

Sauces and Spreads

Liquid

By Origin

Conventional

Organic

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket /Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retail

By Country

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Naturalia Ingredients srl

NOW Foods

GloryBee

Barry Farm Foods

PANOS brands

Ario Co.

Hain Daniels Group

MGT Dried Fruit

