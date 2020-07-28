Ceramic fibers are small filaments or wires composed of a ceramic material, usually alumina and silica, used in lightweight units for electrical, thermal and sound insulation; From: Manual of technical materials.

Ceramic fibers comprise a wide range of amorphous or crystalline synthetic mineral fibers, characterized by their refractory properties (ie, high temperature stability) (IARC 1988). They are usually made of alumina, silica and other metal oxides or, less commonly, non-oxide materials such as silicon carbide.

The North America Ceramic Fiber market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America Ceramic fiber market is bifurcated based on the end-use industry into iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others. The refining and petrochemical segment accounted for the largest share in the North America ceramic fiber market. Ceramic fibers possess several properties, such as lightweight, resistance to thermal shock, chemical & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and high-temperature stability. Also, low operational costs, high reliability, and less energy requirement associated with the use of ceramic fiber in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are boosting its usage across the refining and petrochemical industry.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Ceramic fibers assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others

By Product Form

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

Others

By End-Use Industry

Iron and Steel

Refining and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Aluminum

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Great Lakes Textiles

HarbisonWalker International, Inc.

3M

Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nutec Group

Pyrotek Inc.

Rath-Group

