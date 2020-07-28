The North America Skin Aesthetic Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. In the North American region, there has been a significant rise in the minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures. Since, FDA has approved botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and lasers for aesthetic application, the number of skin aesthetics has boomed massively. It has been significantly grown for age-related facial treatments. For instance, in the US number of minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures have been increased ten times in the last ten years.

The North America skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,025.63 Mn in 2027 from US$ 853.88 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020-2027.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the on-going market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00010001/request-trial

The country recorded a 2% increase in the aesthetic procedures in 2017 from 2016. The top five surgical procedures performed were breast augmentation, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck, and liposuction. Whereas, the top five minimally invasive procedures performed across the country were chemical peel, botulinum toxin, type, soft tissue fillers, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion. Thus, growing minimally invasive skin, aesthetic procedures are likely to increase the demand for the skin aesthetic devices market across the region.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Skin Aesthetic Devices assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

North America Skin Aesthetic Devices – Market Segmentation

By Product

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

Micro-Needling Products

Light Therapy Devices

By Treatment

Skin Tightening

Instant Rejuvenation

Body Contouring

Laser Lipo

Other Treatments

By End User

Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics

Medical Spas and Beauty Salons

Home Settings

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Cutera

Allergan plc.

Cynosure

Sisram Med (Alma lasers)

Venus Concept

Fotona d.o.o.

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Candela Laser Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00010001/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]