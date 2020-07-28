The global osteoporosis drugs market accounted for $7,657 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $10,479 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. Osteoporosis drugs are defined as therapeutic agents which are utilized in the treatment of osteoporosis. Furthermore, osteoporosis is a serious medical condition which is associated with the presence of fragile bones. In addition, these fragile bones are dense and prone to fractures. Moreover, the condition is caused due to the over production of hormone parathyroid and leads to limited mobility in patients suffering from the condition. Thus, this medical condition requires early diagnosis and medical treatment which includes the administration of various drugs such as bisphosphonates selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors and others. In addition, these drugs are administered through different routes in the body such as oral route of administration, intravenous route of administration and others.

Some of the key players of Osteoporosis Drugs Market:

Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Radius Health, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Segmentation by Drug Class:

Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others

Segmentation by Route of Administration:

Oral, Injectable, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Osteoporosis Drugs market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Osteoporosis Drugs market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

