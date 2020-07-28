The global home medical equipment market was valued at $26,629 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $41,259 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6%from 2019 to 2026. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home. These include blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, automated external defibrillators, and several others. The homecare equipment makes it easier for the patients to carry their day to day activities smoothly without the need of visiting hospitals and clinics regularly. This again saves their time and are proven to be cost effective. Further, medical equipment used for mobility assistance are widely being used by the elderly population as well as patients with certain difficulty in mobility. In addition, due to an increase in incidence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining considerable traction.

Some of the key players of Home Medical Equipment Market:

Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated,Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, and Smith & Nephew plc.

