The global antimalarial drugs market accounted for $711,360 thousand in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,019,396 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. Malaria is caused by the transmission of parasites belonging to genus plasmodium. These parasites are transmitted through the bite of female Anopheles mosquito, which then get lodged into liver. These parasites grow in liver and multiply to further invade the red blood cells where these parasites mature and rupture the blood cell to form merozoites. These merozoites then invade other red blood cells,causing symptoms such as high fever, fatigue, dizziness, and others.Thus, malaria is highly fatal if left untreated for a long period of time. Therefore, the drugs used in the treatment of malaria are called as antimalarial drugs. Furthermore, there are different types of antimalarial drugs available in the market, which include quinine, chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, pyrimethamine, and others. In addition, these drugs can be purchased on prescription from different type of pharmacies such as hospital and retail pharmacies. Moreover, these drugs are also available on e-commerce websites.

Some of the key players of Antimalarial Drugs Market:

Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), Zydus Cadila

The Global Antimalarial Drugs Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Antimalarial Drugs market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Antimalarial Drugs market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Antimalarial Drugs Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Antimalarial Drugs Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

