The telecommunication tower is the first point of contact for services and information (signals, calls, browsing data, etc.) for using mobile services. Sends and receives information to and from mobile phones.

The Indonesia telecom tower market accounted to US$ 557.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,695.5 Million by 2027.

Whenever you use your mobile phone to make a call, it emits electromagnetic radio waves also known as radio frequency or RF energy. After receiving the radio waves from a mobile phone, it will then transmit the signals to a switching center which is a telephone exchange for mobile phones.

The Indonesia Telecom Tower market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The introduction of more telecommunications towers addresses some of the key challenges for network operators while providing mobile broadband. It is cost-effective to manage the ever-growing traffic on your network, meet the expectations for speed and quality on your network, and monetize customer value in a competitive market environment. Mobile data consumption has grown exponentially over the last few years. In Indonesia, data traffic rates have increased at an annual rate of over 45% over the last five years. Also, data traffic is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate close to 40% between 2018 and 2023. This rapid increase in data traffic over the Internet is due to the proliferation of smartphones and other consumer electronics that can connect over the Internet with the advent of the IoT. This factor will increase demand for expansion in the Indonesian communications tower market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Telecom Tower assays in the market.

Indonesia Telecom Tower – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Lattice Tower

Guyed Towers

Monopole Towers

Stealth Towers

By Application

Ground-based

Rooftop

By End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

PT Bali Towerindo Sentra

PT Centratama Menara Indonesia

Gihon Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK

Inti Bangun Sejahtera, TBK (IBS)

Mitratel

PT Permata Karya Perdana

Portelindo

PT Solusi Tunas Pratama TBK (STP)

PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK

PT XL Axiata TBK

