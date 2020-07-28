A submarine communication cable is a cable that is laid on the seabed between land-based locations to carry electrical signals across the ocean and sea. The first submarine communication cable, launched in the 1850s, carried the first instant telecommunications connection between continents, such as the Atlantic Ocean Telegraph Cable, which became operational on August 16, 1858. Then cable generation telephone traffic, then data communication traffic.

In terms of revenue, the Indonesia Subsea cable market was valued at US$ 81.2 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 220.5 million by 2027.

The submarine cables are carried and laid by specially upgraded ships according to the design provided by the cable operator. Ships can carry 2,000 miles of cables with them. New ships and plows now do about 200 miles of cabling a day.

The Indonesia Subsea Cable market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The government implemented several measures in 2018 to foster investor appeal. One of these measures involved the relaxation of taxes by granting 100% corporate income tax reduction to new FDI projects in every business sector, given that they fulfill certain requirements. Apart from this, several foreign ownership restrictions were lifted in an effort to boost FDI inflows. The government withdrew 22 of 51 restrictions for business licenses in the energy sector, comprising those for oil & gas, electricity, and mineral resources. Additionally, it also announced its plan of rolling out the tax deductions of up to 200% for companies conducting R&D activities. However, downstream investment is anticipated to be boosted by a number of pipeline initiatives.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Subsea cable assays in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Service

Installation Services

Maintenance & Upgrade Services

By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Companies Profiled in Indonesia Subsea Cable Market are as Follows:

Optic Marine Group

PGASCOM

PT IndosatTbk

PT Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkominfra)

PT LEN TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA

PT Limin Marine & Offshore

PT MORA TELEMATIKA INDONESIA (MORATELINDO)

PT NAP Info Lintas Nusa

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT XL AxiataTbk

Bina Nusantara Perkasa

KetrosdenTriasmitra

Sarana Global Indonesia

Trident Subsea Cable

