The global thyroid function test market was valued at $1,190 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,807 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. Thyroid function test involves a series of blood tests used to measure adequacy of the levels of thyroid hormones. These blood tests can define whether the thyroid hormone production is normal, overactive, or underactive. It involves the different types of tests such as T3, T4, TSH, and T3RU.

Some of the key players of Thyroid Function Test Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, KRONUS, Merck KGaA, Qualigen Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific

The Global Thyroid Function Test Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Test type:

– TSH Tests

– T3 Tests

– T4 Tests

– Other Tests

Segmentation by End user:

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Hospitals

– Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Thyroid Function Test market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Thyroid Function Test market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Thyroid Function Test Market Size

2.2 Thyroid Function Test Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Thyroid Function Test Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Thyroid Function Test Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Thyroid Function Test Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Thyroid Function Test Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Thyroid Function Test Sales by Product

4.2 Global Thyroid Function Test Revenue by Product

4.3 Thyroid Function Test Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Thyroid Function Test Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

