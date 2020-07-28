In this report, the Global Rocket Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rocket Engine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rocket engine uses stored rocket propellant mass for forming its high-speed propulsive jet. Rocket engines are reaction engines, obtaining thrust in accordance with Newton’s third law.

Rocket engines play an important role in aviation and ballistic missiles, and downstream demand drives the rocket engine trade.The main manufacturing markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe and North America, China and Japan have similarly advanced production technologies.Japan has the highest return on investment of rocket engines in the world but the trading volume is very low, China is second but the trading volume is also low, North America is the largest trading volume in the world, and the revenue market share in 2019 is more than 50%.

In 2019, the global Rocket Engine market size was US$ 2807.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Rocket Engine market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Rocket Engine industry.

Global Rocket Engine market: Drivers and Restraints

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Liquid Rocket Engine

Solid Rocket Engine

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Spacecraft

Ballistic Missiles

The Rocket Engine key manufacturers in this market include:

CASC

Space X

Roscosmos

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Safran

…

