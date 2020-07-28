The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing awareness programs for vaccination in Europe and increasing vaccines research, and development activities in Europe are likely to grow the in the forecast period. Whereas, the vaccines hesitancy in the European region is likely to impact the growth of the vaccines market during the forecast period.

Vaccination saves lives and improves quality of life. For instance, Polio is an infectious disease caused by poliovirus and causes muscle weakness that results in an inability to move, which further hampers the quality of life. Polio vaccine protects an individual against polio. The vaccine produces antibodies in the bloodstream against the poliovirus.

The Germany vaccines market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the driving factors such as growing awareness programs and large funding for development of vaccines. The robust R&D activities in the country are likely to drive the market for vaccination in the country. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 6.4% during the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE VACCINES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Other Diseases

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Rout of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatric

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc

Bavarian Nordic

