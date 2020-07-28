Tortillas are slightly flat breads consisting of wheat and corn. Various types of corn are commercially available, including tortilla chips, taco shells, and toastas. To promote market development, high nutritional properties associated with corn are required.

The food business in China is altering rapidly. As the population continues to grow, foodservice operators have to meet new consumer demands as tastes are changing and becoming westernized. Furthermore, new technology is being introduced to the foodservice industry.

The food and beverage industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Europe Tortilla Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Tortilla is available in frozen and ready to eat form, which makes them the most consumed convenience food among consumers. Tortillas offer food manufacturers, restaurants, and institutions a simple and easy way to offer a variety of food options to customers. Currently, Tortilla manufacturers across the Asia Pacifican region are focused on appealing to consumers with artisanal approaches to bread that can provide support for pizzas and sandwiches, enclose succulent fillings in flavorful wraps, and even be baked into crispy toasted snack chips. Therefore, the increasing demand for Tortilla for the preparation of various convenience foods is projected to drive Europe Tortilla market growth.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Tortilla in the market.

Europe Tortilla – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn Tortilla

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Top Key players

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V

PepsiCo Inc.

Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

