The Europe tax software market accounted for US$10.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 24.8 billion by 2027

Due to the advent of digitalization across regions, companies are adopting advanced technologies for reducing manual business processes and implementing an automated process for increasing productivity and achieving efficient business outcomes. Owing to the internet and various platforms, such as desktop and smartphone, there is no need for individuals to visit a Tax Office; they can file a tax return and make a tax payment remotely. End-users such as commercial enterprises and individuals are adopting tax software as it automates tax processes and reduces the manual efforts of computing tax. The software allows registering the information of the taxpayer, and it is then automatically entered into tax returns; it also enables automatic calculation.

The tax software is incorporated with various other software, such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and reporting applications; the tax software performs calculations and generates reports. Tax software solutions offer real-time business visibility through its easy to create reports. Wide-ranging tax reporting and analysis across several businesses are increasing swiftly. To manage all the tax-related reports, organizations are embracing tax software. Due to the growing demand for cloud-based technology in various industries, they are widely adopting cloud-based tax software as it mitigates the time to process, and it is cost-effective software.

Europe Tax Software Market–Segmentation

Europe Tax Software Market By Type

Software

Services

Europe Tax Software Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Tax Software Market By Tax Type

Sales Tax

Income Tax

Corporate Tax

Others

Europe Tax Software Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Europe Tax Software Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Tax Software Market-Companies Mentioned

Apex Analyticx

Avalara Inc

Chetu, Inc

H & R Block; Intuit Inc.

Sage Group PLC

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vertex, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Xero Limited.

