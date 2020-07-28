Europe Security Advisory Services Market is expected to reach US$ 5,008.93 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 7%.
Security advisory services market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.
Unprecedented growth in the number of cyber-attacks has further led to an increased need for security solutions and services across enterprises which is likely to drive the security advisory service market in Europe region. End-to-end business process optimization, operational efficiency, reduction of cost, and human errors is some of the factors that are boosting the growth of digital transformation in any industry. Hence, the paradigm shifts of companies from traditional to digital and automated processes is likely to drive the security advisory service market.
Europe is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs are investing substantially in digital transformation to improve their operations and productivity. This trend of digitalization is also increasing the risks related to cyber security. To identify the vulnerabilities and to mitigate the risks of cyber-attacks, the demand for security advisory services is estimated to grow at an impressive rate among SMEs which is likely to boost the security advisory services market during the forecast period
Europe Security Advisory Services Market–Segmentation
Europe Security Advisory Services Market By Function
Pick & Place
Palletizing and De-palletizing
Transportation
Packaging
Europe Security Advisory Services Market By Industry
Healthcare
E-Commerce
Automotive
Outsource Logistics
Retail
Consumer Goods
Food and Beverages
Others
Europe Security Advisory Services Market By Robot Type
Robotic Arm
AGV
Collaborative Mobile Robots
Others
Europe Security Advisory Services Market By Country
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Russia
Rest of Europe
Europe Security Advisory Services Market-Companies Mentioned
Cisco Systems, Inc.
PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)
DXC Technology Company
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Verizon
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
KPMG International Cooperative
Ernst & Young Ltd
eSentire, Inc.
Dimension Data Holdings PLC
