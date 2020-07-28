Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis by 2027
The micro mobile data center market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 328.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2005.6 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
The presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of micro mobile data centers in this region. The growth of smart cities in the region is another factor expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers in Europe. Until mid-2018, 78 cities in Europe undertaken smart city development with the support of Smart Cities and Communities European Innovation Partnership (EIP SCC).
The Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The UK micro mobile data center market is expected to grow at a good CAGR of from 2019 to 2027. The UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and Italy among others are some of the top 10 European countries for having large number of data centers.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market in the market.
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit
- Up to 25 RU
- 25-40 RU
- Above 40 RU
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application
- Instant DC and Retrofit
- High Density Network
- Remote office Support
- Mobile Computing
- Others
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned
- Canovate Electronics
- Dataracks
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Eaton Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Hitachi Ltd
- Panduit
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Zellabox
