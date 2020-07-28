The malware analysis market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 718.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,563.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

Developing countries in the Europe are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the malware analysis market.

The Europe Malware Analysis Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Malware Analysis Market in the market.

Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Malware analysis Market By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Malware analysis Market-Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc

FireEye, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, In

Qualys, Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

