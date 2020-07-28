The high voltage cable market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8.01 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.49 Billion by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.

High voltage cables (HV cables) are cables used for power transmission at high voltage. The cable contains conductors and insulators and is suitable for wiring underground or underwater. This is in contrast to overhead lines, which are not insulated. Different types of high voltage cables have different applications such as instrumentation, ignition systems, alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) power transmission.

In all applications, high voltage stress, ozone generated by discharges in the air, or tracking should not degrade cable insulation. Cable systems must prevent high voltage conductors from contacting other objects and people, and reduce leakage currents. Cable joints and terminals should be designed to control high voltage stress to prevent breakdown. In many cases, high voltage cables have a metal shield layer on top of the insulation, which is tied to ground and designed to even out the dielectric stress in the insulation layer.

The Europe High Voltage Cable market is growing along with the Electronics and semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

A semiconductor device is an electronic component that relies on the electronic properties of a semiconductor material (primarily silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, as well as organic semiconductors) for its function. Semiconductor devices have replaced vacuum tubes in most applications.

The ongoing development of infrastructure throughout Germany, especially in remote and offshore areas, is expected to facilitate the deployment of high voltage cables in the country. In addition, the increase in renewable energy capacity in Germany is expected to boost the overall growth of the high voltage cable market during the forecast period. Following Germany, Sweden dominated the European high voltage cable market. One of the most important and obvious advantages of HVUC is that it is hidden behind the surface and invisible. In addition, the voltage loss is lower on underground cables than on overhead lines. However, most transmission losses occur in low voltage distribution networks. HVUCs are not at risk of storm damage other than water damage, and are much less likely to cause death or injury from accidental contact with wires and cables. Sweden is the largest renewable energy consumer in the French Union.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE assays in the market.

EUROPE HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overhead

Underground

By End User

Industrial Power Utilities Oil & Gas Mining Chemical & petrochemicals Others

Renewable Energy Wind Power Hydropower Others

Infrastructure Commercial Industrial



By Country

Germany

Italy

France

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

Siemens AG

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable)

ZTT Group

