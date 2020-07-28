Dental implants (also known as endosseous implants or fixators) connect to the bones of the jaw or skull to support dental prostheses such as crowns, bridges, dentures, facial prostheses, and orthodontic anchors. Is a surgical component that acts as a.

The Europe dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 3,076.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,581.0 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2027.

The basis of modern dental implants is a biological process called osseointegration, in which materials such as titanium form a tight bond with bone. The implant fixture is first placed to be osseointegrated, then the dental prosthesis is added. Osseointegration requires a variable amount of healing time before attaching the dental prosthesis (tooth, bridge, denture) to the implant or placing the dental prosthesis/crown holding abutment.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Europe Dental Implants market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Travelling abroad for dental tourism to some of the European countries make a preferred option for patients in US and Britain. Healthcare in these countries is extremely expensive and affordability isn’t the only thing people need to watch out for when choosing a country to have your dental implant service. The quality of dental care in Spain hasn’t affected due to its cost-affectivity. Spanish dentistry has always been affordable as their economy is undergoing severe deflation that pushes the price of its dental care even further than normal. Some of the frequent visitors of Spain in case of dental tourism includes the British, the Irish, and the Germans.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Dental Implants assays in the market.

EUROPE DENTAL IMPLANTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Others

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

Europe

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

AVINENT

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Bicon, LLC

DIO IMPLANT

DENTIUM

Adin Global

