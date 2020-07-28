The following chemicals are commonly used at this point in the process: Algicides and biocides (such as bromine) to control the growth of microorganisms and biofilms. A cooling water treatment system is an arrangement of technologies that removes harmful impurities from the cooling tower’s feedwater, circulating water, and/or blowdown.

The Europe cooling water treatment chemicals market is accounted to US$ 3,564.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,012.0 Mn by 2027.

The Europe Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are the chemical agents which help in removing the unwanted harmful bacteria from the cooling system. It is mainly used for protecting the system from damaging corrosion, control the scale formation & fouling and to control the growth of harmful bacteria. The cooling water treatment chemicals possess the excellent properties of increasing the efficiency and safety of the device. Furthermore, it reduces the energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning. Few examples of cooling water treatment chemicals are polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, orthophosphate, etc. It is used in various industries such as power, oil & gas, steel & metal, sugar mills, textile, etc.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for COOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS assays in the market.

EUROPE COOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scale Inhibitor

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

By Packaging Type

Power Industry

Steel, Mining & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

Company Profiles

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

BWA Water Additives

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Ecolab

Kemira Oyj

Veolia Water Technologies

