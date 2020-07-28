The automation-as-a-service market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 843.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 7,197.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 27.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of automation-as-a-services in this region. Europe comprises several major manufacturing industries such as aerospace, machinery and equipment, automotive, and food & beverages. Automotive in the EU is considered to be a crucial industry as it significantly contributes to the country’s GDP as well as provides employment to millions of people in the region.

The Europe Automation-as-a-service Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, the UK is dominating the automation-as-a-service market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. The availability of various technology companies is propelling the UK government to focus on advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and e-mobility technologies. About the rise of different techniques and semiconductor products, companies demand automation is also rising substantially, which tends to drive the automation-as-a-service market in the UK. Further, the country has nearly 409 retailers, which depicts the growing retail industry in the country. The UK’s retail industry is booming due to improvements in the economy. The booming retail industry would help the automation-as-a-service to flourish within the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Automation-as-a-service Market in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION



Europe Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component

Solution

Service



Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud



Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

IT



Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

Others



Europe Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe



Europe Automation-as-a-service Market -Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group plc

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc

UiPath

