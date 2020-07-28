Europe Application Modernization Tools Market 2019-2027 Latest rise with Top Key Players and analysis
The Europe Application Modernization Tools Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Application modernization tools help you to extract the value from your existing applications while reducing costs.
Europe application modernization tools market in is expected to grow from US$ 1.87 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.91 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 20.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.
The application modernization is driven by digital transformation initiative across the industries. With the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances, enterprises must upgrade its application and legacy based on the compliances & standards. Regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS are playing a vital role in the application modernization market. Enterprises are modernizing its legacy to make competitive differentiation.
EUROPE APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type
- COBOL
- ADA
- RPG
- Assembler
- PowerBuilder
- Others
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Application
- Emulation
- Translation
- Business Rules Extraction
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Europe Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Computer Software Group Limited
- Aspire Systems
- Asysco
- Atos SE
- Blu Age
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- FreeSoft
- Micro Focus
- Mphasis
- Software Mining
