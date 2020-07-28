The global digital diabetes management market was valued at $3,375.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,118.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic disease that occurs due to malfunctioning of pancreas. The condition arises when pancreas do not produce enough insulin, or the body is unable to effectively utilize the insulin that has been produced. As per the data published by WHO, in 2018, the number of people suffering with diabetes has significantly risen from 108 million in 1980 to approximately 422 million in 2014. The prevalence of diabetes across the glove has increased from 4.7% to 8.5%. In 2016, around 1.6 million deaths occurred due to diabetes. Thus, it is essential to manage diabetes in order to maintain blood sugar levels in the human body.

Leading players of Digital Diabetes Management Market:

Abbott laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo corporation

The “Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Diabetes Management market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Diabetes Management market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Diabetes Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Handheld Devices and Wearable Devices

Segmentation by Product:

Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pens and Apps

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Diabetes Management market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Digital Diabetes Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Digital Diabetes Management Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

